Fans get nostalgic as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan join Madhuri Dixit for an iconic selfie

The internet is flooded with pictures and videos from producer Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash that was held at the YRF Studios on 25th May. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif amongst others. While these photos have amazed netizens, there's one selfie posted by Madhuri Dixit that fans couldn’t miss out on.

The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood on Friday took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture posing with her husband Dr Shriram Nene for which they were joined by top B-town stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Salman Khan.

Giving us a major nostalgia moment, Madhuri captioned the post and wrote, "So much to talk about, right?". Salman wore a black t-shirt and a jacket over it and paired it with blue ripped denim while SRK, Madhuri and Shriram were seen in all-black attires and Gauri looked beautiful in a shimmery golden dress.

Check out Madhuri's post:-

The picture was instantly on top of the internet and fans went gaga over seeing the stars together in one frame. A user commented, "All legends in one frame," while another wrote, "Hum Dil de chuke Sanam assemble." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!"

"Salman and SRK," wrote another, adding a red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji. Recalling the famous pairing of Salman and Madhuri from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, one commented, “Prem & Nisha.” One video of Shah Rukh who is joined by other celebrities dancing to the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ song from the party is also going viral on the internet.

In the nineties, Madhuri Dixit had worked with both Shah Rukh and Salman in several hit films. Salman and Madhuri have paired together for successful films like ‘Saajan’ and ‘Hum Apke Hai Koun..’ while Madhuri worked opposite Shah Rukh in ‘Devdas’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Dil Toh Paagal Hai.’ Salman also did a cameo in Shah Rukh starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

On the work front, three of the stars have a series of projects lined up. Madhuri was last seen in the Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' ‘Pathaan’, alongside Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's next titled ‘Dunki.’ Salman Khan's forthcoming films include ‘Kick 2’, and ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’

