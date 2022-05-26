What a night! Inside Karan Johar's starry 50th birthday bash, check out the pictures

After a day full of heartfelt wishes, the party night was full of stars! Everyone's favourite Karan Johar has turned 50th today and the whole of Bollywood is here to celebrate his special day. Making his big day count, Karan hosted a grand Bday bash and all the stars from the industry showed up in their fashion best!



The birthday boy chose his Yash Raj Studios as the venue, the place is all lit up and the A-listers have started arriving. Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena Kapoor and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan were among the early arrivals.

Take a look!