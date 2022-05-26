What a night! Inside Karan Johar's starry 50th birthday bash, check out the pictures

Updated: May 26, 2022, 12:53 PM(IST)

After a day full of heartfelt wishes, the party night was full of stars! Everyone's favourite Karan Johar has turned 50th today and the whole of Bollywood is here to celebrate his special day. Making his big day count, Karan hosted a grand Bday bash and all the stars from the industry showed up in their fashion best! 

The birthday boy chose his Yash Raj Studios as the venue, the place is all lit up and the A-listers have started arriving. Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena Kapoor and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan were among the early arrivals. 

Take a look!

View in App

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again braught her Cannes magic but this time in India. After walking red carpet of the prestigious event, Rai along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the Karan Johar's Birthday bash. 

Walking with the same aura and elegance, Aishwarya showed up in a shinny golden gown and her black coat added more charm to her breathtaking look. While Abhishek showed up wearing a shinny black suit matched with a white t-shirt. 

The couple walked hand in hand as they entered the venue. .
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Salman Khan

Salman Khan arrived late at night. Khan was looking dapper in a jacket and blue jeans. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The heartthrob of the Bollywood industry Hrithik Roshan walked hand in hand with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They both were looking awesome in black outfits. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is undoubtedly the queen! Following Karan Johar's love for shiny outfits, Khan arrived wearing a blingy red jumpsuit.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Neetu Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor

Mother and son duo Neetu Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor arrived in super-stylish outfits. Ranbir showed up wearing a blue jacket with a black outfit. While his mother Neetu proved that age is just a number as she arrived in white coat pant.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bollywood diva's

Bollywood divas Malaika Arora, Jahnvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey arrived in stylish outfits. Malaika was looking breathtaking in a green short coat suit, meanwhile, Ananya and Jahnvi arrived in style in sheer crystal dress and Purple high slit dress.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave perfect couple goals at Karan Johar's birthday bash. Katrina showed up wearing a white mini dress with feather detailing. Meanwhile, Vicky black suit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App