Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his Mumbai house on Eid al-Fitr | Watch

Following the years-old tradition, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the hundreds of fans gathered outside his residence, Mannat in Mumbai, India on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Marking the special occasion, Khan blew kisses and waved at fans from the iron balcony at his house. Photos and videos of the actor greeting his fans in his signature style have gone viral on social media.

Casually dressed, SRK looked handsome in a white t-shirt and black jeans. He completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

Later, Khan's youngest son, AbRam, also joined him on the balcony, and together they both waved at the cheering crowd. Marking the festival, AbRam was wearing a white kurta pyjama.

Wishing his social media fans, Shah Rukh shared two photos of him greeting his hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat. Sharing the photos, he wrote, ''So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.''

So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/P7eYPmgSko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2023 ×

One of Shah Rukh’s fan accounts on Twitter posted multiple photos of the actor in which the star can be seen showing thumbs-up, doing adaab in his own style and blowing kisses to all those standing outside to catch a single glimpse of their favourite hero.