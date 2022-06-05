Shah Rukh Khan calls Atlee's film 'Jawan' dream, says 'inevitable issues' led to delay

After four year sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan will surely lead the box office next year with his back to back three movies. Starting with 'Pathan', then 'Dunki' and this week he announced his other action 'Jawan'.



Two days after releasing the first teaser of Atlee's directorial, Khan shared the first poster of the fourthcoming movie.

Twitterati compare Shah Rukh Khan’s look in 'Jawan' to Liam Neeson's look in 1990 film 'Darkman'



Calling it a dream come true moment, Khan wrote how the special project was delayed due to the 'Inevitable issues'.

''It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen'', King Khan wrote.

Further, he added, ''Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!''

In the new poster, Khan is looking fierce in his rough and tough look. He's sitting in a chair covered wounded and covered with his half-face bandages.

Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan's next 'Jawan'

SRK made the big announcement with an intriguing teaser on his Instagram account and wrote, ''An action-packed 2023!!Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.@gaurikhan @atlee47 @redchilliesen''.



Written and directed by Atlee, the movie is back by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan.



The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian projects including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, will release next year on June 2.