Selena Gomez says a post can't change the world amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Selena Gomez has finally addressed the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing her concern over the ongoing violence and terror against children and women. While her message condemned the harm inflicted on innocent civilians, her assertion that her words and social media posts won't make a significant difference has sparked a mixed reaction from her fans.

The singer and actress, who has remained relatively silent on the matter until now, broke her silence on Monday via her Instagram Story. Gomez shared her heartfelt thoughts about the ongoing conflict, expressing her anguish over the horrors, hatred, violence, and terror that have plagued the world. Her post called for the protection of all people, especially children, and an end to violence.

"I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good," Gomez wrote.

However, it was her subsequent remark that her words might not be sufficient to effect real change that drew criticism from some fans. Gomez stated, "I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t."

This statement led to a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly on a post shared by Pop Base. Some fans questioned the idea that her influential reach couldn't create a substantial impact on raising awareness and inciting change.

One user commented, "She’s literally the most followed woman on IG, but her post won’t do anything, um okay." Another user wrote, "But a post won’t; does she not know how big her influence is when she brings attention to this issue? This reeks." A third comment read, "Her post won't even add anything at all. Just like pouring water on a stone."

There were also comments suggesting that being neutral in the face of knowledge might inadvertently support oppressors.

Furthermore, Gomez's assertion that she had been taking a break from social media also led to questions from her followers, with one user saying, "She's been leaving her comments on stuff that's not needed all day," referring to her absence.

Another urged Gomez to use her platform more effectively, stating, "Selena, you can make a difference, though you almost have 400+ million followers. At least keep a strong point here instead of leaving."

Casualities of the Israel-Hamas conflict

Israeli officials claim that the initial Hamas attack and ongoing rocket fire from Gaza have claimed more than 1,400 lives since Oct 7. Meanwhile, Health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave claim that relentless Israeli artillery and missile strikes has left 8,300 people dead.

