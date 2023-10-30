Eric Nam receives threats after Israel-Hamas post controversy; issues statement

American singer and songwriter Eric Nam recently liked a post related to the Israel-Hamas conflict and stirred controversy online. His action supposedly didn't go down well with a few netizens and according to him, he started receiving online threats related to his scheduled Kuala Lumpur show. In response to the same, the singer has issued a statement to clarify his stance.

On X, formerly Twitter, the singer wrote, "Hi everyone - following the horrific events of October 7th, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance. My liking of that post was a reaction to waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all."

Revealing what led to him cancelling his Kuala Lumpur show, he wrote, "After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show."

In the same statement, he clarified his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He shared, "My heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon."

On October 16, eagle-eyed fans saw Eric Nam's like on a post shared by @jordancbrown_ on Instagram. An excerpt from the post read, “It's absolutely reasonably and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world.”

Bashing Eric on the social media handle, a netizen wrote, "Unfollow him and don't stream his music‼️ Do NOT support any zionist supporter. You can't tell me he's unaware he's a 30 y.o man very aware that people see everything on the internet." While another user commented, "Not Eric Nam…"

Seeing the growing hate against the singer in the comment section, his fans came out in his support. One user wrote, "I'm confused. It doesn't say that he's on Israel's side, it just says that Jews in Israel should be protected as well. What is wrong exactly, the fact that he doesn't want innocent civilians in Israel to get hurt or because Palestine was barely mentioned in the post?"

Another fan commented in his support, "I love how everything he wrote is 100 per cent truth, but y’all are still trying to cancel him just because he said that Jews shouldn’t be murdered just for being Jews? I can’t."

Eric Nam is currently touring the world for his House On A Hill, Asia Tour 2024.

