Selena Gomez releases her first Spanish EP 'Revelacion', says 'I'm just so grateful'

Selena Gomez's EP 'Revelación' is here !



On Thursday night, Gomez dropped her first Spanish EP titled Revelación. Gomez posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for their love and support.

"I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it because obviously, I've been wanting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful," she shared with a smile. "So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy!"

The EP includes seven songs 'De Una Vez', 'Buscando Amor', 'Baila Conmigo', 'Damelo To', 'Vicio', 'Adios' and 'Selfish Love'.



Gomez released the EP’s first single 'De Una Vez' in January 2021 and followed it up with 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro, and, most recently, 'Selfish Love' featuring DJ Snake.

Speaking about her project, Selena said, ''The Spanish record wouldn’t have happened had I just kept going with the pace of my life and all my other commitments,'' she said. ''A few years ago I would have never had taken these opportunities because of my insecurities or things that I was dealing with mentally. It helped me change my outlook — being able to say ‘If it doesn’t happen right now, that’s OK. That just means it’ll be later or whenever.''



Recently, Gomez created a bit of a stir after she spoke about her possible retirement from music to try her hand in acting, but said she wants to give it “one last try.” Read more here.