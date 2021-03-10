Selena Gomez retiring from music? Singer wants to give a 'real shot at acting'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a "real shot at acting".



As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star opened up about her lengthy career on both TV and in music for Vogue`s April cover story and revealed that she wants to lean into acting and producing more so than music in the future.

"It`s hard to keep doing music when people don`t necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine candidly.



She added, "I`ve had moments where I`ve been like, `What`s the point? Why do I keep doing this?` `Lose You to Love Me` I felt was the best song I`ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn`t enough."The hitmaker said she wants to "give it one last try" before maybe retiring from music.



"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I`m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it`ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said.



Gomez, who is currently working on the Hulu series `Only Murders in the Building`, later clarified saying, "I need to be careful" as she explained that she wanted to spend more time producing (as she did with '13 Reasons Why') and "give myself a real shot at acting."She said, "I haven`t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can`t wait for the moment when a director can see that I`m capable of doing something that no one`s ever seen."



Steve Martin, her costar in `Only Murders in the Building`, praised Gomez`s acting, saying she became such an asset for the show."You get a list of names, you know, you`re thinking, Sure, they`d be good, they`d be good, and then they say, `What about Selena Gomez?` and it`s just--yes, of course," he told the magazine.



He added, "There was no question except `Can we get her?` We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent. Her performance is rich and adult.



Martin continued, "She`s learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she`s this solid, solid rock foundation. She`s nicely, intensely low-key... She`s just working. And Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren`t sure if she`d be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers."



In the interview, Gomez also spoke about why she decided to release a Spanish EP with `Revelacion`, which will be out Friday.



She said, "The project is really a homage to my heritage. A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I`ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it`s coming out during this specific time is really cool."



Before she transitioned to music, Gomez starred in Disney`s `Wizards of Waverly Place` from 2007 to 2012. She rose to fame with the show at the age of 15.