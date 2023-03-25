Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber break silence on their feud and TikTok drama; what's the backstory?

Selena Gomez is finally talking about Hailey Bieber! The "Calm Down" singer took to her Instagram story on Friday after learning about the immense criticism and death threats Justin Bieber's wife and Rhode founder has been receiving. She urged her fans to be kind to everyone and refrain from spreading negativity on social platforms.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me," Gomez said. "And let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This is not what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I have always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop."

Gomez also started following the 26-year-old model on Instagram as a show of support.

Hours after Gomez spoke in support of Bieber, the latter penned a thank you note and addressed the whole TikTok drama that apparently started because of a viral TikTok video. In the long post shared on the Instagram story, Hailey wrote, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

Justin Bieber's wife continued, "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

Hailey concluded by saying, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

What's the backstory?

The feud between Bieber and Gomez apparently started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the "Lose You To Love Me" singer online. Gomez's fans quickly jumped to conclusions when Bieber posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right."

Netizens surmised that Bieber posted the video to bully Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed. The beef between the two, however, dates back to 2018 when the model got engaged to Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

This isn't the first time Gomez has tried to get fans to stop scrutinizing the Rhode Skin founder, although this is her first time explicitly referring to Hailey Bieber by name.

On March 6, Selena thanked her fans for their support on her TikTok and added, "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

