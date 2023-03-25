Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision case: Iron Man actress insists she is the victim, says collision not her fault

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court on Friday (the fourth day of the trial) to deny responsibility for a ski collision in 2016 that is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Paltrow testified that Sanderson crashed into her from behind on the ski slopes, and that her first instinct was to assume she was being “violated” due to the position of his skis between her legs, reported the Associated Press. She clarified that the collision was not of a sexual nature. Sanderson is expected to give his own account of events when he takes the stand on Monday. Sanderson claims that Paltrow was responsible for the collision, which caused him to suffer broken ribs, concussion, and brain damage.

Paltrow’s legal team has argued that Sanderson’s injuries have been exaggerated and that he is primarily motivated by Paltrow’s celebrity. They have also raised questions about the missing GoPro footage of the incident, which has not been entered as evidence. Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic $1 and attorney fees.

Throughout her testimony, Paltrow insisted that she was not at fault for the collision. She claimed that Sanderson ran into her and that they both fell, with her landing on top of him. After the crash, she acknowledged that she yelled at Sanderson and did not stop to ask if he was okay. She testified that she stood nearby while one of her family’s ski instructors gave Sanderson her contact information and filed an incident report.

During her testimony, Paltrow was asked about the price of ski instructors at Deer Valley Resort, where the collision took place, and her decision to leave the mountain to get a massage on the day of the crash. Sanderson’s attorneys attempted to depict Paltrow’s actions as indicative of celebrity carelessness, but Paltrow insisted that she was the victim in the situation.

The trial has focused on a range of issues, from skier’s etiquette to the burden of celebrity. Paltrow’s legal team has requested special restrictions on photography both in the courtroom and in the public parking lot outside. Unlike most trials, the court has not published a witness list.

The case has also delved into Sanderson’s medical history and personality changes. Paltrow’s legal team has questioned whether his deteriorating health and estranged relationships stemmed from the collision or natural aging.

Although the amount of money at stake for both sides is relatively small, the trial has been expensive due to the multiyear lawsuit, private security detail, and expert witnesses.

Paltrow’s team may call her back to the stand next week, as well as medical experts, ski instructors, and her two children, Moses and Apple. The trial continues.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE