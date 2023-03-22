Gwyneth Paltrow faces $300k lawsuit over ski collision: What really happened?

Gwyneth Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actress and founder of the lifestyle company Goop, is facing a lawsuit over a ski collision that occurred in 2016. The collision took place at the upscale Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, and involved Paltrow and a man named Terry Sanderson. Sanderson has sued Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, claiming that she was responsible for the collision and that it caused him to suffer serious injuries. According to court documents, Sanderson alleges that Paltrow was skiing "out of control" and "at a high rate of speed" when she collided with him from behind.

The collision reportedly knocked Sanderson down, causing him to suffer a concussion and four broken ribs. Sanderson also claims that Paltrow did not stop after the collision and that she left him lying on the ground.

However, Paltrow's representatives have disputed Sanderson's account of the incident. In a statement to People magazine, Paltrow's spokesperson said that the actress was "the downhill skier" and that Sanderson "was uphill and overtaking her" when the collision occurred. The spokesperson also claimed that Paltrow did not leave the scene of the collision and that she waited with Sanderson until ski patrol arrived to provide assistance.

It is basically her word against his.

Despite the conflicting accounts of what happened, the lawsuit has brought attention to the issue of ski safety and collisions on the slopes. Skiing and snowboarding can be dangerous sports, and collisions between skiers and snowboarders can result in serious injuries or even death. In recent years, ski resorts and lawmakers have taken steps to address this issue, including implementing safety protocols and enacting laws that require skiers and snowboarders to obey certain rules and regulations.

In Paltrow's case, the lawsuit will likely be resolved in court, where a judge or jury will determine who was responsible for the collision and whether Sanderson is entitled to damages. In the meantime, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety on the slopes and the potential consequences of reckless or careless behaviour.

