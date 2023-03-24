Gwyneth Paltrow offers 'treats' to bailiffs amid ski collision trial; here's how the judge reacted

Gwyneth Paltrow's skiing collision trial entered its third day on Thursday. And, it started on a not-so-sweet note, as her attorney, Steve Owens' request to give treats to the courtroom bailiffs was shut down by Judge Kent Holmberg.

"Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they’ve been," the lawyer stated in a clip from the trial shared on Twitter. "So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections."

Since Sanderson's legal counsel objected to Owens' motion to bring in treats for the bailiffs, Judge Holmberg said, "Ok, there's an objection so thank you, but no thank you," before adding, "If the parties decide to do that later, that's fine, too."

It's, however, unclear what treats were being offered in the courtroom.

The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. Sanderson claims the accident left him with "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement".

Paltrow, on the other hand, claims that it was Sanderson who crashed into her and is making the accusations for his two minutes of fame.

Psycho-neurologist Dr Alina Fong countered the defence's claims and revealed that she had diagnosed Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussive symptoms), which she says happened after the accident.

"There is a huge difference between going over someone's chart in another state or across the world and having that patient in front of me crying," Dr Fong said in a deposition shown to the jury. "I think it’s very easy to criticise someone from far away and it’s totally different when you’re in the trenches with that patient, trying to get them help."

Dr Fong continued, "They have a lot of opinions and it just shows that they’re not concussion experts, specifically traumatic brain injury experts and If I’m being completely honest, a lot of their opinions are easily refutable by just going online and looking at the CDC's recommendations for clinicians on how to treat concussions."

Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking $1 in damages along with the legal fees. The actress has also vowed to donate any additional funds potentially awarded by the jury to a charitable organisation.

