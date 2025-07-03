Sean Combs: music pioneer, entrepreneur -- and convicted felon

Even during his federal criminal trial in New York, the descriptions of Sean Combs were frequently those of awe: one former assistant called him "a god among men."



"Larger than life," said witnesses over and over -- his accusers included. And that he was, until it all came crashing down.



The music and entertainment titan known for his legendary A-list "white parties" had multiple mansions, a private jet, a business empire and scores of accolades.



Then in September 2024, he was arrested on sweeping charges including running a criminal ring that allowed him to commit harrowing sexual abuse.



And after a two-month long courtroom saga, a jury of 12 New Yorkers on Wednesday found him guilty of two prostitution-related counts -- but acquitted him of more serious allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking.



The outcome was not what prosecutors had hoped for -- a decisive conviction for grave crimes that could have kept him incarcerated for life.



Nevertheless, even before the blockbuster proceedings began, Combs's reputation was in tatters.

The 55-year-old still faces dozens of civil lawsuits in which he is accused of lurid abuse.

And even his own team's defense came back to haunt him: the federal judge denied Combs bail as he awaits sentencing, reading back his attorneys' words in which they conceded again and again that he has a record of violence.

- Rebrands upon rebrands -



Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records whose proteges included the late Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, was known as a high-flying, smooth-talking kingpin who ushered hip-hop from the underground to bottle-service clubs.



He was continuously rebranding -- his monikers include "Puff Daddy," "P Diddy" and, more recently, "Brother Love."



Court proceedings revealed a much seedier side, casting him as a violent, domineering boss whose inner circle helped him live life with impunity.

Even before his arrest, the mushrooming accusations and legal action left many of his businesses reeling. There were symbolic measures as well: the city of New York had rescinded the honorary key they had bestowed upon him.



But as was clear outside the courthouse throughout the proceedings, he still has a loyal fan base, especially in the city where he made his name.

- Party boy and hip-hop mogul -



Born Sean John Combs on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, the artist entered the industry as an intern in 1990 at Uptown Records where he eventually became a talent director.



He gained clout as a party planner, which would remain central to his brand.



In 1991, he promoted a celebrity basketball game and concert at the City College of New York that ended in a stampede, leaving nine people dead.



The event was over-capacity by the thousands and resulted in a string of lawsuits, with Combs blamed for hiring inadequate security.



He was fired from Uptown, and founded his own label, Bad Boy Records. Thus began his quick ascent to the top of East Coast hip-hop.



The Notorious B.I.G. became the genre's king following the release of his landmark debut album "Ready to Die" in 1994, up until his shock murder in 1997.



Combs boasted a number of major signed acts and production collaborations with the likes of Blige, Usher, Lil' Kim, TLC, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.



He was also a Grammy-winning rapper in his own right, debuting with the chart-topping single "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" and his album "No Way Out."



The smash hit single "I'll Be Missing You" was a tribute to Biggie. His other major tracks included "It's All About The Benjamins" and "Been Around the World."



He built an image as a brash hustler with unapologetic swagger, a major producer who also ventured into Hollywood, reality television and fashion.



He was known as a ladies' man -- he had a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

- 'Next chapters' -



As recently as 2023, Combs was still on top of the world -- releasing a new album and taking a victory lap as he accepted lifetime honors including a "global icon" award from MTV.

But his star plummeted rapidly in November of that year, when his former partner of 11 years, Casandra Ventura, filed a civil suit with a litany of allegations including a 2018 rape.

Combs settled the suit almost immediately, but months later, it became clear that federal investigators were trailing him.



His mansions were raided and many possessions seized. Then came his arrest and, nearly eight months later, his high-stakes federal trial.



Combs's defense conceded that he committed brutal violence. But they insisted that those instances did not amount to the extensive charges he faced -- and won.



Combs routinely brought self-help books or Bible passages with him to the courtroom, and his lawyers argue he's an evolving man.



He has six adult children, and a two-year-old named Love Sean Combs. "He's been given his life back," his attorney Marc Agnifilo said Wednesday. "He's going to have next chapters of his life."