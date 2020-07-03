'She made dance look easy': Bollywood pays rich tribute to Saroj Khan on Twitter

Yet another Bollywood star has passed away. Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's death has left a void in the Hindi film industry that will be hard to fill. Khan died of cardiac arrest on Friday. She had been in the hospital for the past few days.



As the news of her death came in, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the legend's loss.



Akshay Kumar was one of the early celebrities to tweet. Kumar wrote, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace "

Madhuri Dixit who had collaborated with Khan for numerous memorable Bollywood hits called her loss as 'devastating'.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli gave a heartfelt tribute to Khan who was fondly known as 'Master ji' by film celebrities. Kohli said that with Khan's death the 'HIndi film idustry had lost its adaa'.

Here are some of the other celebrities who mourned her death.

The 72-year-old choreographer is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina and Sukyna Khan.

