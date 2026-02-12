Sarla Maheshwari, veteran DD news presenter, passes away at 71

Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari has died at the age of 71. The news of her demise was shared on Doordarshan’s social media accounts. The national network extended a ‘heartfelt tribute’ to the veteran news presenter and remembered her for her "gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery."

"On behalf of the Doordarshan family, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Mrs Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and revered Doordarshan newsreader who carved a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality instilled a deep trust in her viewers," the post on X read.

Tributes poured in for veteran news anchor who was known for her grace and calm demeanour.

Maheshwari's ex-colleague and veteran news anchor Shammi Narang also expressed grief over the news of his co-anchor’s death.

"She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," Narang wrote in a social media post.

Another veteran DD anchor, Rini Khanna, wrote, “My dear colleague, Sarla Maheshwari, was the very definition of quiet excellence. An epitome of class, elegance, and simplicity, she carried herself with a grace that never sought attention, yet always commanded respect. I will miss you dearly.”

"She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of. I pray that God grants her soul eternal peace and gives strength to the Maheshwari family," he added.

All India Mahila Congress described Maheshwari's death as the "end of a golden era of television journalism. Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come.”