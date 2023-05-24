Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Indian actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is no more. The actress died tragically in a car accident as the news was shared by producer JD Majethia. In a post on Instagram, Majethia wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi.”

Vaibhavi was only 32 years old. The last rites of the actress will take place at 11 am today.

When the accident took place, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was traveling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi has also been a part of other famous TV shows like CID and Adaalat. She also featured in Hindi films like Deepika Padukone’s Chapaak and a yet-to-release Timir.

As soon as news of her death surfaced, good friend-actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted about the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Details on the mishap are awaited.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.