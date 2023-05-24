Family says 'shocked' as popular actor Nitesh Pandey dies reportedly due to cardiac arrest

Indian actor Nitesh Pandey, who starred in several hit TV shows and films, is no more. Most famous for his most recent work in Anupamaa, Nitesh died on Wednesday (May 24) reportedly due to cardiac arrest. He was 50.

A post-mortem report is awaited to affirm the cause of death.

Nitesh was filming in Igatpuri near the western city of Nashik when the mishap took place. The police are currently questioning the hotel staff where he was staying, and others close to the actor. Speaking to a publication, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law said, "My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We have gone absolutely numb."

Calling Nitesh “a very lively person," Siddharth Nagar said, "I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment." ALSO READ: Cannes Exclusive: Indian film Agra producer reflects on film's journey to Cannes 2023 Nitesh Pandey: From Theatre to films Nitesh was a popular actor who starred in many TV series before appearing in films. He began work in the industry as a theatre actor. He started off with a role in which he played a detective in a TV show called Tejas. It ran for a small duration.

He then went on to star in shows like Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya,Durgesh Nandini and Justajoo. He was most recently seen on Anupamaa.

Among his big-screen outings are Badhaai Do, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Rangoon. He was also seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

In another tragic news from the Indian entertainment industry, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident. Know details here.

