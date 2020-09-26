Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor deny taking drugs to ex-Dharma Producer getting arrested: Bollywood NCB probe

After a long hectic day, Bollywood diva's left NCB office, after grilling for hours in Bollywood drug probe.

Deepika Padukone was interrogated at NCB guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai, while Sara and Shraddha were probed in NCB zonal office.



Deepika Padukone was the first of them to leave the office, Deepika was interrogated for five hours, Padukone arrived at NCB office at 9:45 am today. Deepika was investigated with her manager, Karishma Prakash. As per the reports, the duo admitted that they have discussed drugs in the WhatsApp chat.

Shraddha, who reached at noon today at the NCB zonal office, was questioned for more than 5 hours. Kapoor who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his movie 'Chhichhore' reportedly denied taking drugs before the NCB.

Sara Ali Khan who was the last to arrive at the NCB office denied all the claims of taking drugs in any form. However, the star has admitted to having close relationships with the late actor while filming of 'Kedarnath'. She also spoke about her trip to Thailand with Sushant and also revealed that she visited Lonavala farmhouse with the actor several times.

Meanwhile, NCB arrested Kshitij Prasad former executive producer with Karan Johar's Dharma Entertainment.



On Friday (September 25), Dharma Production owner Karan Johar released a statement, in which he claimed that Mr Prasad was working with his company for a short time period, Mr Johar said. "Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," Mr Johar said.



He added, ''Mr Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment sister concern of Dharma Productions in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.''