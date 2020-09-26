In pics: Sara Ali Khan reached NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug probe

After requesting for more time, Sara Ali Khan finally arrived at the NCB office for the ongoing drug case investigation. Before Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor reached NCB office for the probe.



Sara reached Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai, the same office where Shraddha arrived for SSR drug case probe. The actress reportedly arrived at the office at 1:00 pm.



As per the reports, Sara will be quizzed about her relationship with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty and had she consumed drugs with Rhea and SSR.

Sara Ali Khan left Goa on Thursday morning for Mumbai after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about a drugs case.



Sara made her Bollywood debut with Sushant in 2018 from 'Kedarnath'. Sara name was dragged in the case after actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is been arrested in a drug case has reportedly revealed the names of Bollywood personalities including Sara, who may have consumed drugs with the late actor.



Earlier this week, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a summons to prominent Bollywood celebrities including actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and others.