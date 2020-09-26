Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office for the ongoing drug case probe

After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reached NCB office to join the drug case probe.



Kapoor will be investigated in the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai. The actress reportedly arrived at the office at 11:45 am. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As per the reports, Shraddha will questioned about the 'Chhichhore' success party which took place at Sushant’s farmhouse and as the reports suggested, that the drugs were consumed at the party. Besides, Shraddha will also be asked about her WhatsApp chat with Jaya Saha which was about drugs procurement.

On Friday, Rakul Preet was questioned by the NCB in the drug nexus case. On the same day, Deepika's manager Karishma was also questioned about her WhatsApp chat conversations about drugs.



So far, NCB has arrested more than a dozen of Sushant associates, including his girlfriend Rhea, Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant house manager Samuel Miranda.