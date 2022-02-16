Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt in Berlin for the premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In a hark back to the glorious day when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai were at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of 'Devdas' in 2002, the epic director is now at the Berlin Film Festival with his new film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and his heroine Alia Bhatt.

The film will be shown in the prestigious Berlinale Special Galas section today February 16. It will then be released worldwide on February 25.

Bhansali is hopeful that the pandemic would now subside and allow the movie business to get back to normal. “We are very hopeful. The losses faced by this industry, and why only this industry, but humanity at large, is immeasurable. We need to get back on our feet. I am hoping that my film will contribute to the revival of the movie business. Gangubai Kathiawadi is designed for the big screen.”

About the prized trip to Berlin Sanjay says, “The Berlin Film Festival is very prestigious. That our Gangubai is invited to Berlin is a matter of great joy and pride for us.”