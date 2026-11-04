/Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at critics comparing Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The brutal chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student at a school in Andhra Pradesh has sparked debate on social media, with several users drawing comparisons between the incident and violent films such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film drew attention for a scene in which Ranbir Kapoor, carrying a loaded gun, bursts into his sister's college classroom to confront her bullies.

After YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticised the film for allegedly providing a template for such acts, Vanga broke his silence on Wednesday and hit back at the critics.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at critics over Andhra chainsaw attack

On November 4, Vanga took to his official X account to address criticism around his film Animal following a brutal chainsaw attack at a school in Andhra Pradesh where a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked a Class 10 student with a chainsaw. Vanga’s response came after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticised the film for allegedly providing a template for the act.

Vanga criticised those blaming cinema for real-life violent incidents. He wrote, “When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema.”

Vanga went on to accuse critics of using the tragedy as an excuse to settle their personal revenge, rather than showing concern for the victims.

He wrote, “It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores.”

Concluding his post, the Animal director took a direct dig at actors, directors and producers who criticise others’ work under the guise of social reform. He accused them of using such incidents as opportunities to attack others.

Vanga wrote, “This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference.”

What happened at the Andhra School?

The incident took place on October 31, when a 21-year-old man named Hemanth entered a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, and attacked a Class 10 student with a mechanical chainsaw. He allegedly acted after she rejected his romantic proposal.

Another classmate was injured while trying to intervene and save her. The attacker abandoned the chainsaw at the scene. On November 1, police tracked down Hemanth and opened fire in self-defence after he allegedly attempted to attack officers. He was injured and taken to the nearest hospital.

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is an Indian film director known for bringing intense action thrillers to the screen, including Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. These films led Vanga into controversy for portraying and empowering toxic masculinity, extreme graphic violence, and misogynistic character dynamics.