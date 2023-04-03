Samuel L Jackson makes a surprise appearance at Glasgow nightclub to watch drag show

Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson mesmerised all the club-goers as he made a surprise appearance at a nightclub in Glasgow. On Saturday, Jackson stepped out to enjoy the popular club night of the city, and watching his video, seemed like he had great fun there.

The 71-year-old actor surprised the clubbers present at Bongo's Bingo party at SWG3 club in Glasgow. In the clip that has gone viral, Samuel can be seen enjoying the show as he's standing at the side of the stage and recording the performance on his phone.

Samuel, who is in Glasgow filming a new crime thriller titled Damages, was casually dressed in a black jacket and trousers. Micky Pickles, who was present at the event, shared a video of the actor on his Instagram account. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Mad things go down at the bingo. This is up there with the finest of them. @samuelljackson @bongosbingo @swg3glasgow.''



He also posed with the dancers in the club backstage.



Check the post here:

Reacting to Samuel's surprise appearance, many fans could not believe that he was present at the club.



One user wrote, ''Can someone tell me why Samuel L Jackson was at Bongo's Bingo hahahahaha."



Another wrote, ''My mum, my gran and my aunties went to Bongo's Bingo and Samuel L Jackson is there?? Is that real? I knew he was in Glasgow but why of all things he went to Bongos Bingo in SWG3??"

Calling the experience “surreal'', organiser Ste Taylor said that he was gobsmacked after he saw the actor on the side of the stage.



As per the STV news, Taylor said, “We were in the middle of playing a game of bingo and I looked over to the side of the stage, I was gobsmacked,” he said before adding, “Me and the tech who was nearby were kind of looking at each other and nodding. He was just chilled out and enjoying the show.



On the work front, Jackson is currently filming Terry McDonough's film in Scotland. The crime thriller is about a Chicago detective and stars Gianni Capaldi, John Hannah and Kate Dackie among others.



