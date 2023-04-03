Get ready for the next big war: Marvel drops Secret Invasion trailer

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is here as Samuel L Jackson returns as Nick Fury after being absent from action since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Ready for everything that comes his way, Nick Fury can be seen preparing for a war that only he can wage. The first trailer for the upcoming Secret Invasion series dropped today. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

From what we see in the trailer, Nick Fury has been off-planet hiding ever since Avengers managed to save the Earth reversing Thanos’ snap. While Fury’s been off-planet hiding, Skrulls loyal to him back on Earth, like Talos (Ben Mendohlson), have watched as the extremist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) used Fury’s absence to justify their violent antics. When Gravik’s violence rises in intensity, Nick Fury makes his return back to Earth and gets in touch with old allies like Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) and MI6’s Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman).

Nick Fury, however, doesn’t get in touch with the Avengers and tries to do it all on his own. It is this that threatens Earth.

Watch the Secret Invasion trailer here:

The new Marvel series will have these cast members return to the MCU fold-- Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull we first met in Captain Marvel), Cobie Smulders (as former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine) and Martin Freeman (as CIA operative Everett K. Ross).

Franchise newcomers, meanwhile, include Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the leader of a group of Skrull extremists, Olivia Colman as an antagonistic MI6 agent, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney and Katie Finneran.

Secret Invasion will drop on Disney Plus on June 21, 2023.

