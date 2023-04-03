Historian Tom Holland gets tagged in a picture featuring Spider-Man star along with Zendaya, SRK, Salman

The weekend saw some prominent Hollywood stars hobnobbing with the Bollywood elite at the opening of NMACC in Mumbai. Not just actors, the event also saw top fashion designers and influencers walking the red carpet as Indian culture and Indian fashion were celebrated. Among the star attraction at the two-day event were actors Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Tom Holland who walked the red carpet on the second day of the grand event.



By now, everyone has already seen multiple posts of the red carpet as well as inside photos of the event on their social media timelines. An image featuring host Nita Ambani along with Zendaya, Tom Holland Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan went viral in no time. A Twitter page, dedicated to SRK posts shared the iconic image on social media and tagged the wrong Tom Holland. The post mentioned Zendaya, and Salman and tagged well-known British historian Tom Holland instead of the actor.

A fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club, posted the tweet that has gone viral. The Hollywood actor’s username is @TomHolland1996 while @holland_tom is the Twitter handle used by the British historian.



The following barrage of tweets got the historian to react on Twitter as he shared the post and wrote, "Please make it stop.”

In response an SRK fan wrote, "This is a great photo, confused though, what do you want to stop?" To which the historian wrote back, "Where to begin?"

What followed were some cheeky reactions from Indians who knew the historian and his work. Take a look:

It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline! — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

Pretty sure you guys discussed Stonehenge and that SRK has insights on it, that you heard here first!



You have my sympathy, "Spidey"! Love to "Jhendya". 😆😆😆😆 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 3, 2023

This is YOUR homecoming — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) April 3, 2023

Well, you DO look good in that suit, Spidey. 🤭 — Roman (@roughtradeX) April 2, 2023

Bollywood journalist here. Just so you know, SRK fans are very persistent — Alia Waheed (@AliaWaheed) April 2, 2023