Historian Tom Holland gets tagged in a picture featuring Spider-Man star along with Zendaya, SRK, Salman

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Story highlights

A fan page of Shah Rukh Khan tagged the wrong Tom Holland in a photo that featured Khan along with Spider-Man actor, Zendya and Salman Khan. Twitter cannot stop laughing at the goof-up

The weekend saw some prominent Hollywood stars hobnobbing with the Bollywood elite at the opening of NMACC in Mumbai. Not just actors, the event also saw top fashion designers and influencers walking the red carpet as Indian culture and Indian fashion were celebrated. Among the star attraction at the two-day event were actors Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Tom Holland who walked the red carpet on the second day of the grand event. 

By now, everyone has already seen multiple posts of the red carpet as well as inside photos of the event on their social media timelines. An image featuring host Nita Ambani along with Zendaya, Tom Holland Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan went viral in no time. A Twitter page, dedicated to SRK posts shared the iconic image on social media and tagged the wrong Tom Holland. The post mentioned Zendaya, and Salman and tagged well-known British historian Tom Holland instead of the actor. 

A fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club, posted the tweet that has gone viral. The Hollywood actor’s username is @TomHolland1996 while @holland_tom is the Twitter handle used by the British historian.

The following barrage of tweets got the historian to react on Twitter as he shared the post and wrote, "Please make it stop.”

In response an SRK fan wrote, "This is a great photo, confused though, what do you want to stop?" To which the historian wrote back, "Where to begin?"

What followed were some cheeky reactions from Indians who knew the historian and his work. Take a look:

NMACC was inaugurated on March 31 amid much fanfare. Hollywood stars, fashion influencers and models hobnobbed with the Bollywood A-listers, musicians, sports stars and other prominent celebrities. The Day 2 of the launch was held on April 1. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, were just some of the prominent names who walked the red carpet over the two-day event. 

