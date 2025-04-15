Salman Khan stunned his fans with crazy drops from the gym. Shutting down trolls and how, Salman Khan showed how much effort it takes to look your best on the screen.

Salman Khan is fit and how!

In the past few years, there have bee raging debates on Salman Khan’s physique and how much he has been out of shape owing to health issues like rib injury which doesn’t allow him to exercise as extreme as he’d like. He is one of the first mega stars to make exercising and going to the gym cool. Salman Khan, in his starting off years, would take off his shirt in almost all his films and that became his signature style for years to come.

Salman’s recent pictures show his beefed-up physique, and fans couldn’t keep calm at how good the actor looked in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for the motivation."

The pictures were shared by him, a day after an unidentified man threatened to kill Salman Khan. A WhatsApp message was sent to Mumbai Traffic Police helpline in which the person claimed to plan to kill Salman Khan by entering his home and bombing his car. This is the fifth time that the actor has received a death threat in the last two years. Police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation.

Salman Khan's films

Meanwhile, Salman recently had a film release. His film Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna released on Eid this year but it has failed to create magic on the screen. The film has only earned Rs 109 crore in India. He will next be seen in an action film with Sanjay Dutt. He announced the film during Sikandar’s promotional event. He also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala.

