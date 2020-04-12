Salman Khan recreates scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' with COVID-19 twist

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday extended Easter wishes to his fans with a humourous coronavirus themed video.



The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor posted a 'then and now' video of a famous scene from the film where the protagonist Prem (Salman) kisses a lipstick mark by his beloved Suman portrayed by Bhagyashree in the film.

In the 'now` version of the video, Salman Khan is seen approaching the lipstick mark on glass separation and removing it with disinfectant spray and tissue paper.

"If MPK releases now...Happy Easter. Stay focused and stay strong!" he tweeted along with the picture. The video prompted hilarious replies by many fans of the 54-year-old actor.



'Maine Pyar Kiya' is a romantic-drama flick featuring Khan and Bhagyashree. It was released across the country in 1989 and is known to be one of the classic films of Indian cinema.