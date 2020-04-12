Salman Khan recreates scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' with COVID-19 twist

ANI New Delhi, India Apr 12, 2020, 05.39 PM(IST)

Salman Khan Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Salman Khan posted a 'then and now' video of a famous scene from his films.

 Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday extended Easter wishes to his fans with a humourous coronavirus themed video.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actor posted a 'then and now' video of a famous scene from the film where the protagonist Prem (Salman) kisses a lipstick mark by his beloved Suman portrayed by Bhagyashree in the film.

In pics: Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation

In the 'now` version of the video, Salman Khan is seen approaching the lipstick mark on glass separation and removing it with disinfectant spray and tissue paper.

×

"If MPK releases now...Happy Easter. Stay focused and stay strong!" he tweeted along with the picture. The video prompted hilarious replies by many fans of the 54-year-old actor.

'Maine Pyar Kiya' is a romantic-drama flick featuring Khan and Bhagyashree. It was released across the country in 1989 and is known to be one of the classic films of Indian cinema. 

Topics