Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday (March 27) took to Instagram to post a few pictures and promote his upcoming film Sikandar, releasing on Eid. However, what caught the attention of social media users was his stylish gold dial and orange strap 'Ram Janmabhoomi edition’ watch that he wore on his wrist.

While many loved the stunning timepiece, there were some criticism as well. The All India Muslim Jamaat was not happy with the Muslim actor donning the limited ‘Ram Janmabhoomi edition’ watch.

Cleric slams Salman Khan

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president termed wearing the watch by Salman Khan as “haram" (forbidden in Islam). He said that it intends to promote the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat’s ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," Razvi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also urged the actor to refrain from activities promoting “non-Muslim things."

Ram Janmabhoomi limited edition watch

Talking about the timepiece, the limited edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch costs a mammoth ₹34 lakhs. Named the ‘Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2', the watch is from the shelves of the brand Jacob & Co. The watch was reportedly gifted to Salman by his mother Salma Khan.

Only 49 pieces of the limited-edition watch are available for sale, and one of them is owned by the actor. The watch was also spotted on actor Abhishek Bachchan's wrist earlier.

Sikandar Release

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's next film, Sikandar, is set to releases on Sunday (March 30), which is Eid. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, opposite Salman.