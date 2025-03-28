For people travelling abroad, passport is the most crucial form of identification. Along with establishing ones proof of citizenship, it is also a vital document permitting entry into foreign countries.

While talking about India, citizens are usually given the blue passport that helps in travel purpose, tourism, higher education, work etc. However, the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, responsible for the issuance of passport, has implemented a colour-coding system for passports, each serving a distinct purpose.

Blue, white and red are the colours defined by the ministry for passports. Each serves a different purpose. Here we take a look at them.

Blue passport

This is the most common passport that the Indian citizens have. It is used for travelling abroad for business purpose or leisure. It helps foreign authorities in making distinction between normal travellers and government officials.

White passport

This coloured passport is issued to Indian government officials on assignments abroad. The passport helps in identifying Indian officials.

Red passport

The red passport is used for diplomatic purposes and is assigned to diplomats working in embassies and consulates.

Shah Rukh Khan has red passport?

However, there are certain individuals other than diplomats who are also issued red passports. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is one among them, according to India.com, a digital news website. However, it has not been confirmed by the actor himself. But what is known is that SRK holds a golden visa for UAE.

Change in passport rule

Meanwhile, the government has changed a few rules for Indian citizens seeking to apply for a new or an updated passport. In order to prevent unnecessary disclosure of personal information, the names of the parents of passport holder will no longer feature on the last page of each passport.