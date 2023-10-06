Salman Khan on Tiger 3: 'It had to be spectacular. There was no other option'

After a long wait, Salman Khan will be back as Tiger. The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres soon. And before that, the makers are keeping the fans' excitement on the edge. Days after the teaser was released, makers dropped a new poster of Salman from the film.



Talking about his next action thriller, Salman spilt the beans about what to expect from the movie.

Expect the unexpected: Salman on Tiger 3

Talking about the film, Salman said that the team has really pushed the envelope of action in the third part.

“People have seen Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and films from the YRF Spy Universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option.”

He added, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Tiger 3 teaser:

The third instalment of India's Tiger film series is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. After a long wait, on September 27, the first teaser, titled Tiger Ka Message was unveiled. Salman will be reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger, the RAW agent.

In the teaser, he's addressing people through a laptop-like device.

"Today, you will be told Tiger is your enemy. Tiger is a traitor. Tiger is enemy No. 1. So after 20 years of service, I am asking India for a character certificate. Indian will tell my son, not me, what was his father: traitor or patriot," says Tiger.

"If I'm still alive, I'll be at your service again. Or else... Jai Hind."

You can watch the teaser here.

The trailer of the movie will be released on October 16th.

More about Tiger 3

The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This would be the third film in the franchise that started in 2015 with Ek Tha Tiger and the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai came in 2017. The movie from the YRF Spy Universe will also have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan.

The film will be released in theatres on November 10.

