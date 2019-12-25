Salman Khan on CAA: First it is their security and then comes 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ has not been able to dominate the box office as the leading star of Bollywood would expect it to be but he has no qualms about it.

Recently talking about the medium income that the film has earned since December 20 when it released in the theatres, Salman Khan reflected that these are “troubled times” as he said, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film).

He added, “In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well.”

There have been nationwide protests for over a week now in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act. People have flooded the streets ever since the Act was passed in the Indian parliament with people calling it “discriminatory towards one particular religion”.

‘Dabangg 3’ has so far collected more than Rs 90 crores in over four days of it running on the theatres. It features Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar who play important roles. Arbaaz Khan also features in the film. This is how much it collected in three days.

Salman has been happy with the overall response to the third film from the franchise. He said, “Because of Dabangg one, came two and now three, which is one of the better films. It is bigger, larger and there is more to say in this film. Sudeep is appreciated, the husband-wife bond is stronger, his back story, the innocence of how he became Chulbul Pandey. There was lot more to say in this film.”

“We have touched upon so many things like child marriage, dowry, water conservation. The whole film is on this plot that if you love someone but if they don’t, then will you rape them, throw acid or kill them?” added the actor.

Salman is not the first actor from ‘Dabangg 3’ to comment on the ongoing protests in the country that have translated to average collections for their film as Sonakshi Sinha too said, “CAA protest is more important than 'Dabangg 3' right now.”