Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer collects Rs 81.15 crore in three days

Salman Khan’s star power has worked it magic again as his latest film ‘Dabangg 3’ picked up speed over the end of the first weekend with the film now sitting at a little more than Rs 81 crore as a total of its box office collections.

The film did not witness a massive opening but collected Rs 24.5 crore on the first day. The film witnessed a slump as the entire country today faces anti-CAA protests with many celebrities also coming out in the open against the Act that people call “divisive and discriminatory”.

Sonakshi Sinha, who stars in a prominent role in the film recently said, "We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

‘Dabangg 3’ has total collections of Rs 81.15 crore.

After a slow start to the film, the makers cut almost nine minutes of the film after being criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film also has a number of songs that viewers complained served as a hindrance to the plot.

After nine minutes was cut from the reel, theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.