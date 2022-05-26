Salman Khan's stylish entry to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash leaves fans impressed

Superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, made a grand entry at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash organised in Mumbai. Looking dapper in black t-shirt, denim pants and a leather jacket, the actor walked the party’s red carpet in style and left netizens impressed. Many praised his OOTD while others were going gaga over his ‘Dabangg’ walk.

In no time, the video of the actor’s stylish walk went viral on social media and comment sections got filled with praises and compliments.

One fan wrote, “Love the way he walks.” While another social media user commented, “Bhaijaan rocks.” Another one wrote, “Bhai ki entry fire hai.” “What a Dabangg walk,” a netizen commented.

What a night! Inside Karan Johar's starry 50th birthday bash, check out the pictures

Karan`s birthday bash, held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday, was a star-studded event and many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol marked their presence at the party.

Coming to his work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Jassi Gill and Siddharth Nigam as supporting leads. The movie is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’.

Also read: Naomi Campbell is all praise for Kate Moss for testifying in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s trial

Salman will also star in ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’.