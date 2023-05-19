Salman Khan gets injured while shooting for Tiger 3, shares health update

Salman Khan is injured. He was filming for his next, Tiger 3 when he hurt his shoulder and is now resting. The Bollywood star jumped onto a new film after his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres and received a decent response in terms of box office collections. Sharing an update with his fans, Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger Zakmi Haan (Tiger is injured).” This led to a lot of his fans on the internet sending prayers for his swift recovery.

On Twitter, he wrote, "When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3." The actor also posted a photograph of himself shirtless and standing outdoors, with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

Soon his comments section flooded as people wrote, “Get well soon”’ and “Love you Bhai”. Some even shared concern and made sad emoticons in the comments section, below the picture. Also read: Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' scenes from SRK's Pathaan, think netizens