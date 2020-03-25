Salman Khan continues post-production on ‘Radhe' at farmhouse during lockdown

Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was scheduled to release this Eid and looks like the Bollywood star is pretty serious about getting the film out on time.

While everyone around the world is practicing self isolation including people in India after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, Salman Khan is with a bunch of film crew at his farmhouse in Mumbai. The star is working on the post-production of the film so that it can meet its timings.

Thus the actor is working from his Panvel farmhouse. He has taken a small post production team with him. While Prabhu Deva is in Chennai, Salman is constantly in touch with him and both of them are supervising the editing.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is bankrolled by his brother Sohail Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It marks the actor's third collaboration with choreographer and filmmaker Prabhudeva.

Meanwhile, Salman is keeping himself busy with sketching. Watch his video here: