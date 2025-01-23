Saif Ali Khan attack: Popular singer Mika Singh is happy that Saif Ali Khan is safe and back home. Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital after five days.

Advertisment

The actor was stabbed by an intruder who entered his house in Mumbai with the aim of burglary. The man stabbed Saif six times and injured him severely.

Mika Singh offers Rs 100,000 as reward for auto driver who rushed Saif to hospital

Mika Singh has now offered a reward of Rs 100,000 to the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital. It was around 2:30 am when Saif was attacked and had to be taken to hospital. The auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Bhajan Singh Rana.

Advertisment

Mika took to Instagram and said, "I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakh for saving India's favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable! If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I'd like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation."

Also read: Kapil Sharma death threat: Indian comedian receives threat from Pakistan, sender demands reply in 8 hours

Meanwhile, on the day that Saif had to be discharged, he met up with the driver.

Advertisment

There are pictures on the internet of their meetup.

In one photo, the two can be seen sitting on the hospital bed. In another, Saif has his arms around the driver. The photos seem to have been clicked at Lilavati Hospital.

The auto driver also met Saif’s family, including his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and everyone thanked him for rushing the actor to the hospital.

After meeting Saif Ali Khan and his family, Bhajan Singh Rana told the media that the family thanked him for saving Saif that night.

Saif was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder

The auto-rickshaw driver rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital. Soon after dropping him at the hospital, when asked about the actor, he told the media, "His back was hurt. I felt very bad because he was bleeding. I had no idea that Saif Ali Khan was sitting in my rickshaw. I thought it was just some injured person... When Saif and his son got down from the rickshaw at Lilavati Hospital, I realised that the star actor was sitting with me.”

A man identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad has been arrested in connection with the stabbing episode. Saif Ali Khan gets grand welcome post hospital discharge, home lit up with lights