If there was one truth about India that everyone would agree on, is that India is truly rich in diversity and what better way to convey that than with the rich traditions of Indian classical music? Ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations this year, we got in touch with Indian sitarist and vocalist Hidayat Husain Khan who hails from one of the most respected families in Hindustani classical music. Hidayat recently released his own rendition of India’s National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” as “Jai Hind” in which he used sitar predominantly to reflect the evolution of India over the years while celebrating the country’s unity, diversity, and heritage.

In a candid chat, Hidayat Husain Khan opened up on his vision for his rendition of India’s national Anthem, how he’d be lost without music and more.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: How has growing up in a house full of music shaped you as a person?

A: It’s been a transformative experience that has shaped me in profound ways. Music has the unique ability to connect you with your emotions and your inner self like nothing else I’ve ever encountered. It teaches you empathy, compassion, and communication, offering a sense of understanding that transcends words. It instils humility and serves as the most loyal friend one could ever have. The stalwarts I grew up around were not only masters of their craft but also deeply humble and incredibly generous in sharing their knowledge. Their humility, despite their immense talent and accomplishments, left a profound impression on me.

Q: If not music, how different would your life be today?

A: I honestly cannot imagine a life without music. While I have many interests and hobbies, music has always been at the core of everything I do. All my experiences, relationships, and understanding of the world are deeply intertwined with the sounds and essence of music. It’s not just something I do; it’s a source of meaning and connection in my life. To think of a life without music is unimaginable—it would feel incomplete and unfulfilled. Music isn’t just a part of me; it defines who I am.

Q: What can you tell us about some of your collaborations with world-renowned artists? Can you mention some memories that you cherish even now?

A: I feel incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with some of the greatest musical minds from both Eastern and Western traditions. From working with legends like Alicia Keys, Pete Townshend, Will.i.am, and Jay-Z in the West to sharing the stage with maestros like Ustad Zakir Hussain, my father Ustad Vilayat Khan Sahib, and Pandit Kishan Maharaj in the East, and so many more, each experience has been profoundly enriching.

Not all of these moments were traditional collaborations; some were opportunities to share the stage or musical space with these luminaries. In those moments, I absorbed invaluable lessons—far beyond what words can capture. Their brilliance, humility, and dedication left a lasting impact on me.

Q: What can you tell us about reinterpreting “Jana Gana Mana” and your creative journey?

A: The journey of reinterpreting “Jana Gana Mana” began a few months ago when I was invited to perform at an event in New York City. The hosts requested that I perform the Indian National Anthem, and as I prepared for it, I found myself reflecting deeply on its significance. This process took me down memory lane, back to my school days in Dehradun, standing in morning assemblies and singing these beautiful, meaningful songs.

Watch the song here:

I realised how much of the wisdom and values embedded in those songs have shaped who I am today. As I researched existing renditions of "Jana Gana Mana", I noticed that many recent versions fuse Indian sounds with Western elements, such as philharmonic orchestras, distortion guitars, and drums. While these interpretations are brilliant in their own right, I felt a deep calling to express my version rooted in the heritage of Indian classical music—the tradition that I come from and that defines me.

I decided to tell this story through the sitar, an instrument that resonates with my soul. The piece begins with an alaap—a slow, meditative introduction that unfolds the melody of "Jana Gana Mana" in an improvised and exploratory way. This section represents the evolution of India over the years, rich with history and depth. It transitions into a jod, a rhythmic, high-energy segment that further explores the melody in an abstract and improvised manner. Finally, the anthem is sung, highlighting the unity and spirit of our nation.

For me, this project is not just about music but also about showcasing India’s incredible diversity.

Q: What were some challenging aspects of reimagining a composition such as the National Anthem?

A: Reimagining a composition as iconic as "Jana Gana Mana" came with its own set of challenges. The anthem holds deep emotional and cultural significance for millions of people, so I felt a great responsibility to honour its essence while expressing my personal interpretation. Striking that balance was perhaps the most challenging aspect.

I wanted to ensure my rendition stayed true to the roots of Indian classical music, resisting the temptation to incorporate popular contemporary elements like philharmonics or Western instrumentation. Instead, I focused on letting the sitar tell the story in a way that felt authentic to my tradition and heritage.

Q: Any message for those who listen to this rendition this Republic Day?

A: Through this rendition of the Indian National Anthem, my aim is to highlight the essence of unity, diversity, and shared heritage that defines India, especially in the context of Republic Day. This day symbolizes the strength of our democracy and the values that bind us as a nation, despite our immense cultural, linguistic, and regional diversity.

The journey of the alaap, the energy of the jod, and the soulfulness of the vocal segment collectively reflect the evolution of India—its struggles, triumphs, and unwavering spirit. I hope this rendition inspires a sense of pride and gratitude for our shared identity as Indians. It is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a nation and the beautiful harmony we continue to strive for.