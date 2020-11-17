Ryan Reynolds opens up about his 'favourite company', life in quarantine and more

Ryan Reynolds is currently loving his role as a dad and he has a favourite. The 44-year-old actor has three daughters with his wife, Blake Lively -- James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.



Recently the dotting dad spoke with ET about his family and quarantine while promoting his new movie, 'The Croods: A New Age'. When it comes to his own family, Ryan said Betty is currently his favourite person to hang out with.

“I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up," he said.

Asked if Ryan thinks about having more kids, the actor quipped, “I think it's a pretty good size right now, although I appreciate the bait"

'The Croods: A New Age' is a sequel to the 2013 animated movie about a prehistoric family, the Croods. In the sequel, the Croods face a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim they’re more evolved and boast about their “better way to live.” Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone also returned for the sequel.





Speaking about the year 2020 and the quarantine life, Ryan said the time has been 'weird'.

“It has been interesting -- 2020 has been a weird year,” he said. “I guess I have been changing and it is kind of more on a serious note. I have really appreciated the time that I have been able to spend with my family, while still recognizing the world is a crazy place right now and it is very challenging for a lot of people.”