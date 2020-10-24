Blake Lively can't believe she's still married to Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds turned a year older on Friday, i.e October 23. On his special day, wife Blake Lively shared a glimpse of the celebration and his out of the box choices.



While roasting him for his choices and unusual activity, the 'Gossip Girl' star shared two epic photos, the first picture shows the '6 Underground' actor with a big and bright smile with a birthday pie, not cake. ''1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE.'' Blake wrote.

The second picture shows the pie with a piece missing from the side with candles all over it. ''What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday,'' she added.

The 33-year-old actress also joked that she 'can't believe' they are 'still married,'. The actor also shared the selfie on her Instagram stories with a pie piece with a candle on it, while Ryan is all set to take a quick byte, ''I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday," the star wrote.

The star couple cast their vote early for US election and Ryan voted for the first time in a US presidential election. By taking to their Instagram, The 'Gossip Girl' star along with her husband posed with their election ballots, ''It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly''.

The couple started dating after meeting on the set of 'Green Lantern' in 2010 and they married in 2012. The couple share three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty.