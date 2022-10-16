Rupert Grint pays heartwarming tribute to Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid: I will never forget the smell of cigars

Actor Robbie Coltrane, well-known for playing the role of a giant half-man in the 'Harry Potter' films, passed away peacefully on October 14 at the age of 72. Robbie has left a huge legacy behind him that will always be cherished by his millions of fans.



Soon after his death was announced, tributes started pouring in. From author JK Rowling to actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character of Harry Potter, the entire team of the film franchise remembered Robbie for his kind behaviour.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Taking to his Instagram account, Grint shared a picture of Robbie from the 'Harry Potter' set, and wrote, ''A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue—a wonderful combination.''

''No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.'Just as Hagrid was in the books and films, Robbie was in life-warm, compassionate, and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side, Bobser,'' he wrote further in the caption.

Mourning his death, Daniel said in a statement, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I remember him keeping our spirits up during Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met and worked with him, and I am deeply saddened by his death. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man. "



Coltrane played the role of a half-giant in all eight films in the Harry Potter series, spanning over a decade. The first film of the much-loved franchise was released in 2001 and the last was released in 2011.