Harry Potter is one such iconic film franchise whose magic will never fade. Apart from the lead cast, the world of Harry Potter was made extra magical by the other side characters. Today, actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, passed away on October 14 and left a huge void in the hearts of his millions of fans.

As our beloved Hagrid waved goodbye to the world, let's take a look at other Harry Potter stars who have left us—from Alan Rickman to Helen McCrory.