Ruby Dhalla, the Indian-origin leader of Canada's Liberal Party, reportedly dabbled in acting before she turned a politician. Dhalla has announced her bid for the leadership position of the party and potentially become the next prime minister of Canada.

Before she joined active politics, Dhalla, it seems, had featured in a Bollywood-style Hindi language film.

Ruby Dhalla featured in a Hindi film

The 50-year-old Dhalla featured in a film over two decades ago. The film, titled Kyon? Kis Liye? is a Bollywood-style Hindi language film that was shot on a low budget. Directed by Vinod Talwar, the movie was loosely based on the real-life murder trial of Hamilton serial killer Sukhwinder Dhillon. Dhalla played the role of a police officer in the film. Kyon? Kis Liye? released in 2003.

The controversy around the film

In 2004, Dhalla was elected to the House of Commons of Canada as a Member of Parliament for Brampton, Springdale, Canada. She held the position till 2011.



Soon after, Dhalla tried to block the DVD release of the film she made her debut by stating that her images in the film's promotional materials were doctored.

The makers of Kyon? Kis Liye? denied her accusations. According to a 2009 CTV report, producer Charanjit Sihra said that none of her images were doctored or altered in any way.



"She came to Hamilton and she always wanted to be a Bollywood star," Sihra said. "I gave her a chance in the film."

Who is Ruby Dhalla?

Apart from dabbling in acting and pursuing a career in politics, Ruby Dhalla has also been a model and a hotelier. She even finished as a runner-up in the Miss India Canada pageant in 1993.



Born to Punjabi immigrant parents, Dhalla credited Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's father, for opening Canada's doors to immigrants in the 1970s.

“My mother came to Canada in 1972, and I have the opportunity to, through her wishes, through a lot of hard work, drive, and determination, but also because of the great country that Canada is, to fulfill a Canadian dream," she said.

She began her university studies at McMaster University on a full scholarship before shifting to the University of Winnipeg, where she got a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry with a minor in political science in 1995.

Dhalla then moved to Toronto, and she did her graduation with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1999.

