Actress Swara Bhaskar's X account has been permanently suspended. The actress, who is an ardent social media user, has shared that her account on the micro-blogging site was permanently suspended due to copyright violations.

Advertisment

Expressing her frustration over the same, the actress shared a long note on her Instagram handle revealing the her account was suspended due to pictures shared on Republic Day.

Swara's X account suspended

Sharing a screengrab of the notice she received from X on the violation, she wrote, “(You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams.”

Advertisment

The actress further wrote that her account has been suspended over the post that reads a protest slogan in Hindi: "Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain (Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive."). The second image of the post had picture of her daughter holding the National Indian flag. Her face has been hidden with an emoji.

''One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom. The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India’.''

''How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness???Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright,'' she wrote.

Advertisment

Questioning further how her post has violated copyright, Bhaskar said this suspension is a result of mass reporting

''If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision.

Thanks,Swara Bhaskar.''

Over the years, Bhaskar has often faced backlash over her politicial views.