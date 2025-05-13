It has been three years since SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in theatres, yet the craze around the film continues. RRR had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, May 11, and fans gathered to cheer for their favourite film and actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan, who play the lead in the film.

The event also featured a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The screening was attended by Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and ace director SS Rajamouli much to the delight of the fans.

RRR at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Taking to its official X handle on Sunday, the team shared a picture of the packed hall along with a caption that read, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall."

The team had earlier announced the event on social media. The announcement post read as, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama.”

A historic film

SS Rajamouli’s film released in March 2022 and went on to create history at the box office. It was also the first Indian film to win an Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. The film also received praise on many global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu, and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The song was composed by MM Keeravani.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also featured in key roles in the film.

