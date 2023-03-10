Oscars 2023 3 days to go: NTR Jr says his 'legs still hurt' from shooting Naatu Naatu

With just days left before Naatu Natu is performed at the Oscar awards 2023, the excitement among the fans worldwide is palpable. The smash hit song from RRR is the front runner for Best Song Oscar which will be held in Los Angeles on March 12. Days ahead of the award ceremony, the film's leading men- Ram Charan and NTR Jr have been promoting the song on various TV channels in the US.



In a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, NTR Jr stated that his legs still hurt from shooting the Naatu Naatu song. The actor also revealed that he and his co-star Ramn Charan practiced over three hours every day before they shot for the song.



The actor was asked if there was a moment while filming RRR when they thought that this film will cross all global lines

The Indian actor replied, "We had no idea. The experience of shooting that song, I have been telling this... My legs still hurt."

"The steps were not hard but what was harder was the sync. We were practicing it every day for three hours. We were rehearsing it while we were shooting that song... we rehearsed a week before we shot for that song and we were rehearsing on set as well. It was only for synchronisation."

When he was asked about he it feels to add an Academy award-nominee to his list of accolades?

NTR Jr replied with a smile and said, "What else could an actor ask for, what else would a filmmaker ask for to be a part of thE biggest celebration of cinema globally, the Oscars."

He added on the big day, he would not be walking the red carpet as an actor but as an Indian.

#RRR's @tarak9999 says his "legs still hurt" from shooting the icon 'Naatu Naatu' dance scene, but that the singing was actually the hardest part. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dc8CHVyXsW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2023 ×

"For that day... I think we are not going to walk as actors of RRR. I am not going to walk as an actor from the Indian film industry. I am going to walk as an Indian on that carpet with pride filled in my heart carrying my nation in my heart."

SS Rajamouli`s RRR bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track Naatu Naatu. The grand event will be held on March 12.