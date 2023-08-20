Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us actor, dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, best known for playing William Hill on the Emmy-winning drama This Is Us, has died. He was 66. His representative has confirmed that Cephas passed away due to a ''long-standing pulmonary'' issue.

In a statement to People, the actor's representative said: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," the statement continued. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway."

The statement continued, “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Ron was best known for playing William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by (Sterling K. Brown) in the hit NBC drama This is Us. For his prolific performance, Ron earned four Emmy nominations, winning two Emmy awards, first in 2018, and second in 2020 in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category.



The actor is survived by his only daughter Jasmine. In 2020, Jasmine and Ron became the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in the same year. Jasmine won an Emmy for her performance in #FreeRayshawn.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Jonas shared his secret health battle with the world, revealing that he has an obstructive pulmonary disease and, the actor underwent a double lung transplant in 2020.

Born in New Jersey, Jones started his acting journey as a theatre artist. He got his first lead role in the Cheryl West play Holiday Heart in 1994. The actor then went on to star in several plays.

Apart from This Is Us, Jones has been part of several television shows like Apple+ series Truth Be Told, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Looking for Alaska and others. He has also acting credits in films like Dolemite Is My Name, Dog Days, Across the Universe, He Got Game, and Sweet and Lowdown, among others.