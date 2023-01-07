Rohit Shetty undergoes 'minor surgery' after getting injured on 'Indian Police Force' set

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was rushed to Kamineni Hospital on Saturday after he sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of his much-anticipated web series 'Indian Police Force'. The director and his team were shooting in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City when the incident took place. He underwent minor surgery, post which he was discharged from the medical facility, according to the news agency IANS.

Some sources informed the publication that Shetty sustained the injury while shooting a car chase sequence for the web series. A huge set is said to have been erected for some high-octane action and stunt scenes.

Back in May last year, Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video series, sustained a minor injury during the shoot in Goa. Sharing a picture of his wound along with a video, the actor wrote on Instagram, "#RohitShetty action hero equals genuine sweat and blood! Rohit sir is filming some amazing action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot. (sic)" Take a look!

Other than Shetty and Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty sustained serious injuries while shooting for the series. The actress couldn't walk for weeks and had to use a wheelchair to commute.

Sharing a picture of her injury along with a health update, Shilpa Shetty wrote in an August Instagram post, "Break a leg! I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (keep me in prayers) Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (sic)" Take a look!

The series marks the OTT debut of both Shetty and Sidharth. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles.

With the series, Shetty is planning to expand his cop universe consisting of blockbusters 'Singham', 'Singham 2', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi'.

Singham aka Ajay Devgn, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi are expected to make cameo appearances in the series.

