Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt recreates Tum Kya Mile at beach

Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt recreated her latest song Tum Kya Mile from her upcoming release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently, the actor is enjoying her vacation with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha. Alia posted a video on Instagram, lip-syncing to the song Tum Kya Mile. The video, which is shot at a beach, has the caption: “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe. Hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile”

Alia can be seen in a floral dress, singing and enjoying to the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. Her fans have loved the video and her comment section was bombarded with heart emojis.

Tum Kya Mille was released on Wednesday

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was out on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry and the beautiful locations of Kashmir have, meanwhile, won several hearts. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Tum Kya Mile is composed by Pritam. Alia looks stunning throughout the song in Manish Malhotra’s chiffon saree, while Ranveer Singh appears dapper in winter wear.