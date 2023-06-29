Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt recreates Tum Kya Mile at beach
Alia Bhatt, who’s currently enjoying her vacation with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, posted a video of Tum Kya Mile on Instagram.
Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt recreated her latest song Tum Kya Mile from her upcoming release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently, the actor is enjoying her vacation with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha. Alia posted a video on Instagram, lip-syncing to the song Tum Kya Mile. The video, which is shot at a beach, has the caption: “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe. Hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile”
Alia can be seen in a floral dress, singing and enjoying to the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. Her fans have loved the video and her comment section was bombarded with heart emojis.
Tum Kya Mille was released on Wednesday
Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was out on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry and the beautiful locations of Kashmir have, meanwhile, won several hearts. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Tum Kya Mile is composed by Pritam. Alia looks stunning throughout the song in Manish Malhotra’s chiffon saree, while Ranveer Singh appears dapper in winter wear.
Before the song was about to release, director Karan Johar wrote a long note saying that this song has been dedicated to his mentor Yash Chopra. He also credited the choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for doing justice to the song and apologised to Alia for asking her to shoot in a saree in such cold climatic conditions. Karan also revealed that this was Alia’s first shoot after she delivered baby Raha.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premkahani release date
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28 in theatres. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles. Veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.
This is Ranveer and Alia’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Karan Johar was back to the director’s chair after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.