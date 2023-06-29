Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a floral saree as she attends UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception 

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor chose a classic saree for her dinner invitation at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception help at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday. Kapoor, known for a style statement, chose a green floral Rohit Bal creation and teamed it up with a white floral blazer for the reception dinner to celebrate India Global Forum's UK-India week 2023.



“Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer,” the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram as she shared a few photos showing off her outfit for the occasion.



She completed the look with stone jewellery, a red bag and red lips.



Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja commented, “wiiiilldddd,” on her post, while her Veere Di Wedding and Raanjhanaa co-star and friend Swara Bhasker wrote, “Stunner”.

The actress represented India at the reception held at Sunak’s official residence. The event was part of India Global Forum’s ongoing flagship event UK-India week, scheduled to conclude on 30 June.



What is the UK-India Week?



The UK-India Week is an annual flagship event organised by IGF to strengthen and celebrate the longstanding partnership between the United Kingdom and India.



Spread across a week from 26 to 30 June, and encompasses a diverse range of topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. The reception at 10 Downing Street is a highlight of the event, where influential figures from both countries come together to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.



Sonam's future projects



Sonam is all set to make her return to acting with Shome Makhija’s Blind after a four-year gap. The thriller — also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lilette Dubey — is slated for a July 7 release. She has also been signed by YRF talent and will be managed by the casting agency- which is part of Yash Raj Productions.