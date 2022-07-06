'Rocketry The Nambi Effect' box office collection Day 5: R Madhavan's film grows and performs well

R Madhavan's pet project, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is performing well in cinemas. The film was released on July 1, 2022, and clashed with Aditya Roy Kapur's "Rashtra Kavach. It is based on the life story of an aerospace engineer and scientist Nambi Narayan, who worked at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). But, he was accused in the ISRO espionage case, and later released. The film performed average in its initial days of release but accelerated on the weekends and is still performing well. The role of Nambi Narayan is played by R Madhavan who also has also written and directed the film. He has also receiving praise from people all over the world for his performance.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' box office collection Day 5

On its fifth day of release, R Madhavan's film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' had crossed the 15 crore mark in India. The film is maintaining a steady pace at the box office and is to have earned Rs 1.30 crore on Tuesday, July 5. If the film continues this pace, it can run smoothly in the second week as well. Group bookings and special shows for school students to watch the film have also started from Tuesday in many parts of the country, which showed a rise in its collection. People are also demanding the film to be made tax-free in India.

On July 4, the film's fourth day of release, it maintained pace despite it being a weekday. The fourth-day collection is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. Though the film was released on limited screens, it has earned decent numbers and still performing well. According to a report by Box Office India, "'Rocketry' also had a very low first weekend of a little under 4 crore net but it showed a good trend over the weekend with a huge jump on Saturday and a good jump on Sunday. The problem is very low collections. The film may well fare better than most imports from the South in terms of collections outside the blockbusters RRR and KGF2 but it's a bilingual and not a dubbed film".

The film also features Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Ghoshal. It is receiving praises from all, including superstar Rajinikanth and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, the cameo roles of Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have added a lot more value to the film. AR Rahman also tweeted and praised the film and R Madhavan.

